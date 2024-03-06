20-year-old killed over intercaste relationship in Kalaburagi, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old man over his intercaste relationship with a 16-year-old girl, in Kalaburagi area of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. The deceased and the minor belong to different castes, a police official said. (HT)

The incident took place on Monday night when the relatives of the girl allegedly called the man at her house and attacked him with clubs and iron rods, said the police.

The deceased and the minor belong to different castes, a police official familiar with the development said.

The police identified the victim as Abhishek (who goes by one name), a native of Kalaburgi. He was in the second-year nursing at a paramedical college in town, said the police. Kalburagi University police station inspector N N Sathish confirmed the development. According to the police official quoted above, “Abhishek, who belongs to the Maratha Kshatriya community, was in love with the girl who belongs to the Lambani community (Scheduled Caste). Both were in relationship for the past three years.” “When the relationship was brought to the notice of girl’s family, they opposed it and warned the man not to meet her. However, both remained in touch with each other over mobile phone,” said another police officer.

Enraged by their continued relationship, the girl’s relatives allegedly hatch a plan “to teach Abhishek a lesson.”

Police said the girl’s uncle asked her to call Abhishek. “When Abhishek came to the girl’s house, his uncle and other family members attacked him using clubs and iron rods,” the officer said.

Later, the local residents informed the police, who shifted the victim to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital. “The man who succumbed to his severe head injuries on Monday night,” said police.

“The victim was severely assaulted by an iron rod, which resulted in blood loss and head injuries that resulted in death,” inspector Sathish said.

‘’We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (an attempt to murder), 302 (murder) 302(murder ) 143 (unlawful assembly), and 146 (common intent by unlawful assembly) and are investigating. Soon after the assault, the accused fled from the scene and hid in a neighbouring village. We managed to nab all four accused involved the murder, ‘’ he added.

The autopsy was conducted at the GIMS district hospital on Tuesday and the body was handed over to the victim’s family members. The accused were produced before the JMFC court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.