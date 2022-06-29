20-yr-old nurse raped in TN

Chennai:

A 20-year-old nurse was allegedly raped in acar by a friend in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district last week, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, came to light a day later after the survivor attempted suicide. Two men, including a minor, who were present in the car at the time of the incident, are also being probed, police said, while dismissing reports that the survivor was gangraped.

The alleged crime took place on Saturday when the survivor and two of her female friends were waiting to board a bus for Vellore for an interview, a senior police officer said.

The 29-year-old main accused arrived in a car and offered to drop her to Vellore. He later picked two of his friends midway, the officer said.

After driving for 10 km, the man reportedly took the survivor to a deserted spot, forced her to consume alcohol and raped her before dropping her on the road. After the woman returned home on Sunday, she attempted suicide, the officer said.“We arrested the main accused immediately,” the officer said.

“In her complaint, she (survivor) said she knew the main accused for a long time,” the officer added. An investigating officer said it is not a case of gang rape. “The other two accused abetted the crime. The other two men got down from the vehicle near a bus stop and took a taxi and left.Among the other two accused, one is a minor boy. The other is an advocate in Chengalpet,” the officer added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, 1998.

Main accused was remanded in police custody. The other two men, who were in the vehicle, said they were not involved in the crime, the officer added.

