Home / India News / 20-yr-old nurse raped in TN
india news

20-yr-old nurse raped in TN

The alleged crime took place on Saturday when the survivor and two of her female friends were waiting to board a bus for Vellore for an interview, a senior police officer said.
After driving for 10 km, the man reportedly took the survivor to a deserted spot, forced her to consume alcohol and raped her before dropping her on the road. (Representational photo)
After driving for 10 km, the man reportedly took the survivor to a deserted spot, forced her to consume alcohol and raped her before dropping her on the road. (Representational photo)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai:

A 20-year-old nurse was allegedly raped in acar by a friend in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district last week, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, came to light a day later after the survivor attempted suicide. Two men, including a minor, who were present in the car at the time of the incident, are also being probed, police said, while dismissing reports that the survivor was gangraped.

The alleged crime took place on Saturday when the survivor and two of her female friends were waiting to board a bus for Vellore for an interview, a senior police officer said.

The 29-year-old main accused arrived in a car and offered to drop her to Vellore. He later picked two of his friends midway, the officer said.

After driving for 10 km, the man reportedly took the survivor to a deserted spot, forced her to consume alcohol and raped her before dropping her on the road. After the woman returned home on Sunday, she attempted suicide, the officer said.“We arrested the main accused immediately,” the officer said.

“In her complaint, she (survivor) said she knew the main accused for a long time,” the officer added. An investigating officer said it is not a case of gang rape. “The other two accused abetted the crime. The other two men got down from the vehicle near a bus stop and took a taxi and left.Among the other two accused, one is a minor boy. The other is an advocate in Chengalpet,” the officer added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, 1998.

Main accused was remanded in police custody. The other two men, who were in the vehicle, said they were not involved in the crime, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out