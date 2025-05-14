21 die in Amritsar after drinking hooch; 10 held

Twenty-one people died and 10 others were hospitalised after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in the Majitha subdivision of Amritsaron Sunday evening, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Four officials, including Majitha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the local excise and taxation officer (ETO), were suspended on Tuesday, following the incident, they added. Relatives of one of the victims in Mardi Kalan village. (PTI)

Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that most of the victims hospitalised since Monday were daily wagers. Of the 10 people presently admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, the conditions of four have deteriorated, hospital authorities said. Sawhney said the victims had consumed the illicit liquor either on Sunday or Monday and started vomiting.

The deaths were reported from Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages in Majithia, officials said, adding that a police probe has revealed that methanol, a cheap, industrial alcohol that is lethal even in small quantities, was procured in a large order online to prepare the illicit liquor.

The Majithia police received information about the deaths late on Monday night. According to the villagers of Bhangali Kalan, the first person to die was Joginder Singh, 70.

“We learnt that they all bought the liquor from a single source on Sunday evening. Some of them died on Monday morning, and the locals cremated them without informing the police. Some families also did not reveal that the victims had consumed the liquor and said they died of a heart attack,” a police official said, asking not to be named.

“Nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket and several local distributors, have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor trade. Methanol, after being procured online, was used for spurious liquor manufacture. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice,” Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Sawhney, along withDIG (Border range)Satinder Singh and Amritsar rural SSP Maninder Singh, visited the affected villages and met the families of the victims. “We deputed medical teams as soon as we got information. Our teams are visiting door to door. Even though those who consumed it are not symptomatic, we are insisting that they be admitted to the hospital for a medical check-up,” Sawhney told reporters in Amritsar.

Yadav also placed Majitha DSP Amolak Singh and Majitha police station house officer Avtar Singh under suspension. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against them. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema placed Majitha sub-division excise and taxation officer and inspector,under suspension with immediate effect. Officials did not reveal their names.

The arrested kingpin of the racket has been identified as Sahib Singh, while, main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Sahil and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested local distributors — identified as Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh; and local sellers Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun alias Kala and Sikander Singh alias Pappu.

Two separate FIRs have been registered in the case at Majitha and Kathunangal police stations under sections 105 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 61A of the Excise Act and section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

DIG Singh said Prabhjit had procured 50 litres of methanol that he diluted and sold to people in two-litre packets. “We are tracing and seizing every packet,” he said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who headed to Amritsar, said those responsible for the deaths would not be spared. “These are not deaths, these are murders,” he posted on X.

The AAP-ruled Punjab government drew flak for the tragedy, with the opposition demanding the resignation of Mann’s resignation. They also sought the resignations of Mann and excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the Mann government should accept responsibility for not being able to prevent such incidents. “It is a failed government and a failed chief minister,” said Bajwa, who visited one of the affected villages in Amritsar.

Gursharan Kaur, the sister-in-law of one of the victims, Major Singh, 45, said her husband, Major’s brother, had died due to alcoholism a few years ago. “This liquor has now claimed the life of my brother-in-law. He was the bread winner of our family,” said Kaur. Major Singh, who was a daily wager is survived by his 10-year-old son and wife Ratto (single name). “We don’t know what our lives will now be,” said Ratto.

Davinder Singh, who was hospitalised, said he had taken an alcohol pouch as usual but felt dizzy after drinking it.

Officials said the toll is expected to climb, adding that some of the victims suffered blurred vision while other frother from their mouths after consuming the illicit liquor. Mann also announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of every deceased victim and said that the state government will bear the educational expenses for their children.

This is the third major spurious liquor tragedy in Punjab over the past five years. In March 2024, as many as 20 people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the Sangrur district. In July and August 2020, at least 130 people, most of them daily wagers, died after consuming spurious liquor in the three border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Around 80 deaths were reported in Tarn Taran alone.

Methanol is considered extremely poisonous. As little as two tablespoons (30ml) can be deadly to a child. About two to eight ounces (60 to 240ml) can be deadly for an adult. Blindness is common and often permanent despite medical care.

