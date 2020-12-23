e-paper
Home / India News / 216 Maoists killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt

During this period, the highest number of 82 Maoists were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly. Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Raipur
Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, the reply added.
Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, the reply added.(File Photo. Representative image)
         

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said 216 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in last three years.

During this period, the highest number of 82 Maoists were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly.

Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu, state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, “216 Maoists were killed and 966 surrendered from 2018-19 till November 30 this year.” During this period, the highest number of Naxal deaths were reported in Sukma district (82), followed by Bijapur (46), Dantewada (30), Rajnandgaon (17), Narayanpur (16), Bastar (7), Dhamtari (7), Kanker (6), Kabirdham (3) and one each in Gariaband and Kondgaon districts, the reply said.

