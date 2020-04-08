22 Covid-19 hotspots to go under complete lockdown from midnight in Noida

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:32 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will completely seal Covid-19 hotspots across 15 districts in the state in an attempt to check the coronavirus infection from spreading further. The authorities have prohibited people in these places from stepping out of their houses to buy even grocery or other essential items. All houses in these hotspots will be checked and sanitised. Arrangements will be made for carpooling to ferry those people linked to the supply of essential commodities in these areas

The Uttar Pradesh administration has issued a list of areas to be put under a complete lockdown in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida). The total lockdown will be effective from midnight on April 15—Wednesday.

The Covid-19 hotspots that will be sealed in Noida are:

1. Sector 41

2. Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74

3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100

4. Alpha-1 in Greater Noida

5. Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village

6. Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur

7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1 in Greater Noida

8. Ace Golf Shire in Sector 150

9. Sector 27 and 28

10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, in Greater Noida

11. Mehak Residency, Achega in Greater Noida

12. Jay Pee Wish Town in Sector 128

13. Sector 44

14. Village Vishnoi, Dadri

15. Sector 37

16. Village Ghodi Bacheda

17. Stellar Mi Omicrom 3 in Greater Noida

18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West

19. Sector 22, Chauda Village

20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

21. Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony

22. Designer Park in Sector 62.