e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 22 states/UTs report positivity rate less than national average: Health Ministry

22 states/UTs report positivity rate less than national average: Health Ministry

In another row of achievements, 35 states/UTs have exceeded the advised number of tests. The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 865.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
While India is fulfilling the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advise of 140 tests per day per million population, the country is testing more than 15 lakh Covid-19 samples every day, said the health ministry.
While India is fulfilling the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advise of 140 tests per day per million population, the country is testing more than 15 lakh Covid-19 samples every day, said the health ministry.(HT Photo)
         

At least 22 states including union territories (UTs) have a Covid-19 positivity rate less than the national average which is at 8.19 per cent, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

These states include--Bihar (2.61), Gujarat (3.30), Jharkhand (3.82), Uttar Pradesh (3.92), Himachal Pradesh (4.93), Rajasthan (5.11), Madhya Pradesh (5.98), Punjab (5.99), Haryana (6.65), Odisha (6.71), Uttarakhand (7.13), Jammu and Kashmir (7.24), Telangana (7.38) and West Bengal (8.15).

While India is fulfilling the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advise of 140 tests per day per million population, the country is testing more than 15 lakh Covid-19 samples every day, said the health ministry.

Nearly 12 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. With 11,94,321 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 8.34 crores (8,34,65,975), it said.

In another row of achievements, 35 states/UTs have exceeded the advised number of tests. The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 865.

About 83,011 single day Covid-19 recoveries were registered in last 24 hours as against 78,524 new confirmed cases. The total recovered cases stand at 58,27,704. The gap between the total number of recoveries and active cases has crossed 49 lakh (49,25,279).

Active cases in the country are less than 10 lakh for the 17th day in a row. Presently, the 9,02,425 active cases comprise merely 13.20 per cent of the total positive cases.

A higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 85.25 per cent, said the health ministry.

According to the government, about 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 16,000 single day recovery.

At least 78,524 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while 79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the state reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 14,000 cases followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases.

The government said that at least 971 Covid-19 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in ten state/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

More than 36 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra i.e 355 deaths.

tags
top news
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In