22-year-old Hyderabad student kills friend for talking to his partner, mutilates body, say police

Hyderabad A 22-year-old engineering student in Hyderabad was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend and mutilating the body for texting and chatting with his girlfriend, police said on Saturday. A local court has remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody. Police said the incident took place on February 17, when Krishna invited Naveen for a get-together at a friend’s place near Abdullapurmet and the two got into a scuffle after consuming alcohol.

According to Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan, the accused beheaded the deceased, removed his heart, genitalia and intestines, and chopped his fingers before dumping the body in the hillocks at Abdullapurmet. He also sent pictures of the mutilated body to his girlfriend, he added.

The victim, Nenavath Naveen (21) and the accused, Hari Hara Krishna, were both residents of Narketpally in Nalgonda district and former classmates. The accused was in a relationship with Naveen’s former girlfriend, and objected that the two were still in contact.

Police said the incident took place on February 17, when Krishna invited Naveen for a get-together at a friend’s place near Abdullapurmet and the two got into a scuffle after consuming alcohol.

“When Naveen did not return home or go to the college even after four days, his father Shankaraiah lodged a complaint with the police at Narketpally in Nalgonda district on February 22,” deputy commissioner of police (L B Nagar), B Sai Sri, said.

Naveen’s body was recovered from the hillocks of Abdullapurmet early on Saturday, she added.

Based on the mobile signals Krishna is suspected to have murdered Naveen at their friend’s house in Abdullapurmet, as the last mobile signals of both were traced there.

Soon after the police launched a search operation for Krishna, he surrenderedon Friday night and was formally arrested on Saturday morning after interrogation. “He has admitted to mutilating the body before dumping the body on February 17. It was later revealed that the accused allegedly sent pictures of the mutilated body to his girlfriend on WhatsApp,” Chauhan said.

“We have booked Krishna on charges of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and produced him before the local court at Hayathnagar. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and sent to Cherlapally jail,” he added.

“We shall take all measures to see that the trial is completed on a fast-track basis and the accused gets stringent punishment,” Chauhan said, adding that Naveen’s body has been sent to a government hospital at Hayathnagar for autopsy.

Sai Sri said that Krishna and Naveen studied Class 12 in the same batch at a private junior college at Dilsukhnagar. “While Krishna is pursuing final year of engineering at Auroral Engineering College in Hyderabad, Naveen is in the final year of B Tech in Mahatma Gandhi University Engineering College, Nalgonda,” she said.

Both of them had been in love with the same woman. Initially, the woman was in a relationship with Naveen, but they parted ways after a couple of years. Later, she entered into a relationship with Krishna, she added.

“Recently, Naveen got in touch with the woman again, which upset Krishna,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON