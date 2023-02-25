ABVP-SFI students clash at Hyderabad university, injuries reported

A clash broke out on Saturday between members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at the Hyderabad Central University in which some students were reportedly gravely injured. The scuffle broke out over the student union elections happening in the varsity. Hyderabad: A person injured in the clash being rushed to the hospital.(ANI)

Following the incident, ABVP accused the SFI students of violence against some tribal student members of its group. The ABVP has alleged the SFI cadre used sharp objects to attack them, news agency ANI reported.

Visuals shared by ANI showed shattered glasses and damaged doors in the college premises and an injured person being rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair.

The university is holding students union elections for this year. Some visuals shared by the university on Friday on its Facebook profile showed polling activities at various booths taking place on campus.

More details awaited.

