22-year-old killed, brother injured in stabbing by bikers in North East Delhi

A 22-year-old man was killed and his brother was injured after they were allegedly stabbed by three men on bikes in the Harsh Vihar area of North East Delhi. A 22-year-old man was killed and his brother was injured by three men on bikes in North East Delhi.

Police said that they have arrested one accused identified as Vikas (22), and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. The deceased has been identified as Ankur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who was returning from a Dussehra fair with his brother Himanshu when the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to the initial investigation, Ankur and Himanshu reportedly advised a biker carrying two pillion passengers to drive safely on Saboli Road.

Upon hearing this, the three men got off their bikes and started beating Ankur and Himanshu. One of the attackers pulled out a knife and stabbed both brothers, said a senior police officer.

Himanshu, who suffered knife wounds to his neck and thigh, managed to take Ankur to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw, where doctors pronounced him dead.

"The deceased had multiple stab wounds to his chest, stomach, and thigh. We have arrested one of the suspects, while the other two are still absconding," the officer mentioned, adding that Ankur's body has been handed over to his family after the postmortem.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the three men attacking the brothers in plain sight of the public. The footage also shows a bystander trying to catch one of the attackers as they fled.

“We demand strict action against the accused,” said Ankur's father, Krishan Pal

Last month, three boys allegedly stabbed their 16-year-old friend to death in East Delhi's Shakarpur after the latter refused to give them a “treat” for getting a new smartphone.

The police, who were on patrol in the area, noticed blood stains near the Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur around 7.15 pm on Monday and conducted a probe. They found out that a boy was stabbed by a group.



With PTI inputs