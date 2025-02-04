22-year-old student found dead in Bengaluru hostel

A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room on Monday, police said on Monday, adding that a suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s possession. A suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s possession. (Representational image)

The student, a resident of Mysuru district, was pursuing her first-year MA in Kannada Studies.

Jnanabharathi police inspector N Ravi said that the deceased had attended a college event in the morning but left midway and returned to her room. Her body was found later when her friends found that she was unresponsive and alerted authorities.

“We recovered a note near her, in which she apologised to her parents and mentioned being deceived by someone she trusted,” he said. “The autopsy was conducted at Victoria Hospital, and later the body was handed over to her family. A case has been registered under the unnatural death report (UDR), and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of her death.”