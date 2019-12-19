23-year-old air hostess kills self; PG owner booked for harassing, humiliating her

gurugram

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:55 IST

A 23-year-old female flight attendant died after she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room at a paying accommodation in DLF Phase-3 on Tuesday. The police said they have booked the owner of the paying guesthouse after her parents alleged that he was harassing and humiliating her. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the victim was a native of West Bengal and staying in Gurugram for the past one year. She was working as a flight attendant with a private airline company. The police said that she was initially living in DLF Phase-1 and later, in August, had shifted to DLF Phase-3.

The incident took place around 2.30am on Tuesday and the victim’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan by the caretaker of the paying guesthouse around 8.30 am on the same day.

In the police complaint, the victim’s father alleged that on Tuesday around 2am he received a phone call from his daughter, who told him that the suspect has been consistently harassing and humiliating her. She allegedly also said that he hacked her mobile phone. The father alleged that his daughter began crying over the phone. He had asked her to return to her home town. Later, he allegedly received a phone call from the suspect, who said that his daughter might kill herself.

“In the morning, I was informed that my daughter had hanged herself in her room. Later that day, I reached Gurugram,” the father said in the first information report (FIR).

Ram Niwas, sub-inspector (SI), DLF Phase-3 police station, said, “The woman had used a rope to hang herself. We received the information regarding the incident around 8.30am and then rushed to the spot. We took the statement of the woman’s father, who alleged that the owner of the paying guest accommodation was harassing her. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

The victim’s body was returned to her family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

Pawan Chaudhary, forensic expert, Civil Hospital said, “The woman died by hanging herself. There were no marks of any other kind of injuries on her body.” A case was registered against the suspect under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-3 police station on Thursday, the police said.