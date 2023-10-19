23-year-old stalker stabs woman, tries to die by suicide in Kerala: Police

A 20-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday after she was stabbed by a man she was reportedly in a relationship with at her home in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, a police officer said. Both the woman and the accused, who attempted suicide, are undergoing treatment in hospital. When the woman refused to elope with the man, the duo engaged in a verbal fight at the end of which the accused picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the woman in her neck multiple times. (HT Archives)

Around 7:30 am on Wednesday, the accused identified as Deepak (23) came to the home of Remya Rajan (20) in Karakkamandapam and reportedly asked her to elope with him, according to police. But when she said no, the duo engaged in a verbal fight at the end of which the accused picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the woman in her neck multiple times.

The accused then jumped over the compound wall of the victim’s house and attempted suicide.

“In the morning, we got an alert that a man had stabbed a woman at her home in Nemom based on which an ambulance was immediately sent. Both of them were found with grievous injuries and shifted immediately to the Government Medical College Hospital. We have received information that both of them have been wheeled in for surgeries,” said a woman constable at the Nemom police station.

“As per preliminary details, the accused had attacked the woman because she rejected his proposal to elope. We have not taken the statement from the survivor yet. An FIR has been registered against the accused Deepak under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. Further probe is underway,” she added.

