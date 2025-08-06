24 from Pune's Manchar stranded in Uttarakhand; Supriya Sule seeks CM Dhami’s help

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Ambegaon MLA Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said that 24 residents from Manchar in Pune are stranded in Uttarakhand following flash floods and have sought immediate assistance from chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. View of the damage amid heavy rains in this image taken in Dharali, Uttarakhand.(via REUTERS)

“Around 24 citizens from Manchar, Pune are stranded in Uttarakhand due to the recent cloudburst. Their families are extremely distressed as there has been no contact with them for the past 24 hours,” Sule posted on X, while also sharing their contact details.

Walse Patil, an NCP leader, echoed the concern and said he had directly reached out to the Uttarakhand chief minister.

“I have personally contacted the Uttarakhand CM and requested him for immediate assistance. I was informed by the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department that all the pilgrims are safe but could not be contacted because of no power supply in the area and they are trying to safely evacuate them,” he posted.

There are 51 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Uttarkashi district who are safe, the state government confirmed on Wednesday, a day after flash floods struck Dharali village in Uttarakhand, news agency PTI reported.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 11 of the tourists are from Nanded district, while the remaining 40 are from various other districts across Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government is coordinating with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Centre to facilitate assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of all affected tourists, the report added.

Efforts are also underway through Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi to shift the tourists to safer locations, the SEOC said in a statement.

District administrations in Maharashtra have been directed to remain vigilant and extend any necessary support. “The situation is being closely monitored, and timely updates will be provided as needed,” the release added.

For any information, people can contact the SEOC helpline numbers: 9321587143 / 022-22027990 / 022-22794229. The Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre can also be reached at 0135-2710334 / 821.

Dharali, a popular summer tourist spot, is located just 2 km from Harsil, which houses an Army base.