24 Myanmarese verified using biometric in Tengnoupal district: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed that 24 Myanmarese individuals have been identified in Govajang village, Tengnoupal district, through the biometric detection system, adding that the exercise will continue in the border town of Moreh and adjoining areas. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

CM Singh, through a social media post on Wednesday, informed that a combined team of the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, administrative officials of Tengnoupal, and the biometric team, Tengnoupal, did a house-to-house search operation in which 24 Myanmarese, including eight men and 16 women, were detected during a re-verification of individuals residing in Govajang village, Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

“A combined team led by DC Tengnoupal, Md. Ejaj, SDO Moreh, E-Coy 5 AR Moreh, and OC Moreh Police Station, along with the joint biometric team of Tengnoupal, conducted a search of houses in Govajang village for the purpose of re-verification/re-identification of individuals residing in the village. During the exercise, 24 personnel (Male-8, Female-16) of Myanmar origin were identified. Further, their biometrics were captured by the team. Biometric exercises will continue in Moreh and adjoining areas. Thanks to all security personnel and other government officials,” the chief minister’s Facebook post read.

The Manipur government began the identification process earlier, however, the activity was stopped following the violence which erupted last year between the two tribal communities of the northeastern state. The government resumed the activity in July last year.

Earlier, in coordination with the central government, the Manipur government deported 38 illegal Myanmarese immigrants to Myanmar on June 11. Moreover, 77 illegal Myanmarese immigrants had been deported from Manipur to Myanmar in two different phases on March 8 and May 2, respectively, through the Moreh border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, state government officials said.

Officials said that from March 8 until June, a total of 115 illegal Myanmarese immigrants, including women and children, have been deported to Myanmar.