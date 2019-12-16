e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / 24-yr-old woman sets herself on fire at Unnao SP’s office over sexual abuse probe delay

24-yr-old woman sets herself on fire at Unnao SP’s office over sexual abuse probe delay

The woman tried to enter the office of SP Vikrant Veer, while the policemen on duty covered her with a quilt to extinguish the fire and rushed her to the district hospital.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 03:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Unnao
Women members from the various organization being detained during a protest against the gang rape of a college student, in Patna.
Women members from the various organization being detained during a protest against the gang rape of a college student, in Patna.(ANI Photo)
         

A 24-year-old woman doused herself with kerosene oil and set herself on fire on the premises of the Unnao superintendent of police’s office on Monday morning.

The woman tried to enter the office of SP Vikrant Veer, while the policemen on duty covered her with a quilt to extinguish the fire and rushed her to the district hospital. Having suffered 70% burns, she was shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for better treatment, the SP said.

According to primary investigations, the woman was from a village in Hasangunj police area. She had lodged an FIR against one Awdhesh Singh on October 2, 2019. In the FIR, she had alleged that Singh had sexually abused her on the pretext of marrying her, after which he backed out, police said.

She had also named Singh’s father, brother, his wife and an aide. The accused were pressuring her to opt for a compromise before she lodged the First Information Report (FIR).

Her family members have told the police she was under acute depression since the prime accused Awdhesh Singh secured anticipatory bail from the high court. She had been approaching the police station to ensure the arrest of Singh who had been allegedly threatening her.

“She is not in a position to speak at this point of time; the police are filing a charge sheet against Awdhesh Singh in the case she filed,” SP Veer said, adding, police have taken Singh into custody and he was being questioned. He also said the woman was in a relationship with Singh for the last 10 years and she lodged an FIR when he refused to marry her.

At the LLR Hospital, Samajwadi Party workers staged a demonstration at the hospital gate, seeking justice for the victim. Apart from extending financial help to the family for treatment, SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai said the party will continue to hold demonstrations till their demands were met.

tags
top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news