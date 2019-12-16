24-yr-old woman sets herself on fire at Unnao SP’s office over sexual abuse probe delay

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 03:26 IST

A 24-year-old woman doused herself with kerosene oil and set herself on fire on the premises of the Unnao superintendent of police’s office on Monday morning.

The woman tried to enter the office of SP Vikrant Veer, while the policemen on duty covered her with a quilt to extinguish the fire and rushed her to the district hospital. Having suffered 70% burns, she was shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for better treatment, the SP said.

According to primary investigations, the woman was from a village in Hasangunj police area. She had lodged an FIR against one Awdhesh Singh on October 2, 2019. In the FIR, she had alleged that Singh had sexually abused her on the pretext of marrying her, after which he backed out, police said.

She had also named Singh’s father, brother, his wife and an aide. The accused were pressuring her to opt for a compromise before she lodged the First Information Report (FIR).

Her family members have told the police she was under acute depression since the prime accused Awdhesh Singh secured anticipatory bail from the high court. She had been approaching the police station to ensure the arrest of Singh who had been allegedly threatening her.

“She is not in a position to speak at this point of time; the police are filing a charge sheet against Awdhesh Singh in the case she filed,” SP Veer said, adding, police have taken Singh into custody and he was being questioned. He also said the woman was in a relationship with Singh for the last 10 years and she lodged an FIR when he refused to marry her.

At the LLR Hospital, Samajwadi Party workers staged a demonstration at the hospital gate, seeking justice for the victim. Apart from extending financial help to the family for treatment, SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai said the party will continue to hold demonstrations till their demands were met.