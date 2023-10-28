24-yr-old woman shot dead at her Delhi home

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for shooting dead a 24-year-old woman because he disapproved of her relationship with his older brother who was already married, Delhi Police said on Saturday. The victim, Pooja Yadav

The shooting happened at the house of the woman, Pooja Yadav, in Jaitpur in south-east Delhi when she was playing with some kids, senior police officials said.

The attacker, Rocky Pradhan, was arrested from his native village Basantpur in Faridabad, Haryana, the officials said.

Yadav, a trained beautician, worked at a property dealership in Basantpur, which was run by Rocky’s elder brother, Krishan, 37.

Rocky disapproved of Krishan’s relationship with Yadav as it led to frequent quarrels, deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Rajesh Deo said, citing Rocky’s interrogation.

“Rocky told us that his elder brother was already married with four children. Because of his relationship with Yadav, his sister-in-law and mother would often fight with Pradhan,” Deo said.

Following repeated objections raised by him, Yadav quit her job at Krishan’s property dealership about six-seven months ago, the officer said.

But suspecting that their relationship had continued, Rocky plotted to kill Yadav and procured an illegal pistol, Deo said. Around 8.30pm on Friday, Rocky masked himself and rode a motorcycle to the woman’s house in Ekta Vihar locality of Jaitpur Extension where she lived with her parents and younger brother.

“My sister was playing with some children in the street outside and was walking into the house when the masked man called her name from behind and shot her repeatedly,” the victim’s brother, Manoj, said.

After hearing gunshots, the 22-year-old found Yadav collapsed in the street and the shooter fleeing on the motorcycle.

“I chased him, but he fired two rounds at me. I managed to escape without being hit even as other people in the street ran to save themselves from getting shot. He managed to escape on foot leaving his motorcycle behind,” he said.

Manoj dialed the police at 9.10pm as the victim was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead. The DCP said that she sustained five gunshot wounds.

The police were able to trace the accused to his village through the motorcycle he left while fleeing the spot.

While the vehicle did not bear a registration place, its engine number was traced to its owner Narender (who goes by one name), who lived in the same neighbourhood as Yadav, the DCP said.

Narender’s mother informed the police that Rocky had borrowed the motorcycle, the DCP said.

When local police reached Rocky’s house, he found escaped. He was later nabbed from Faridabad and arrested, the DCP said. “The roles of other persons are being looked into. The postmortem of the deceased is yet to be conducted. Further investigation is going on,” said officials.

