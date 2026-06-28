Delhi cop slaps woman on camera; departmental action follows after video sparks outrage

A video allegedly showing a Delhi Police sub-inspector slapping a woman during a police operation at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar is viral online. The force has now ordered a departmental enquiry and transferred the officer. A cop slaps woman in Delhi hotel. (X/HateDetectors)

The incident happened in the Panchwati area after police were called to a hotel over a late-night dispute. According to Delhi Police, a woman dialled the police helpline claiming that several women carrying firearms had come to kill her.

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When officers reached the spot, they found that the clash was actually linked to a financial dispute and that the allegation about weapons was baseless. During questioning, Sub-Inspector Himanshu allegedly lost his cool and slapped one of the women involved in the incident, the police said, as per PTI.