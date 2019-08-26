25-year-old killed in scuffle over loud Janmashtami event

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:15 IST

A 25-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in a clash which broke out over loud music played during Janmashthami celebrations in Patel Nagar locality of Deoria district, on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Jaiswal.

According to police, Mannu Jaiswal, 55, asked some people celebrating Janmashtami at a pandal to turn down the music. However, an argument broke out and someone called the police. Later, around 12.30 am, six to eight men barged into Mannu’s house and attacked him with iron rods. Mannu’s sons, Sumit and Sachin, rushed to help him but they were also attacked.

“Sumit, who suffered head injuries, died on way to the hospital while his father is doing well. Now, the situation is under control and peaceful,” district magistrate Amit Kishore said.

Sachin is also said to be in a critical condition.

An angry mob surrounded the Barhaj police station on Sunday morning, seeking action against culprits while shopkeepers downed shutters to protest Sumit’s killing.

Three accused have been arrested after a case was registered against six people under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, a heavy force has been deployed and section 144 has been imposed to avoid any further tension, police said.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 01:15 IST