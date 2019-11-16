25 year old Navy sailor found dead at INS Angre in Mumbai

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:25 IST

A 25-year-old Navy Sailor found dead with bullet injury at the INS Angre naval base on Thursday may have shot himself with his INSAS rifle while on duty, says police.

An accidental death report has been filed and police are investigating the matter further.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, was posted at INS Angre, Colaba on security duty. The incident took place at around 7:15 pm on Thursday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“Yadav was found with bullet injuries, he fired a round from his rifle under his chin,” said a police officer.

Yadav was rushed to naval hospital INHS Asvini, where he was declared brought dead.

“The doctor declared him dead on arrival and a post-mortem will be conducted,” added the police officer.

The reason behind the suspected suicide was unclear.

“No suicide note was found from the spot. The reason behind the suicide is unclear, as we are yet to take the statement of the family members and friends, who are under trauma,” said the police officer quoted above.

Navy, too, has started a parallel investigation to find the cause of death.

INS Angre, is the shore based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. This establishment carries out the duties and functions of the base depot ship for the Command.