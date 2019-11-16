e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

25 year old Navy sailor found dead at INS Angre in Mumbai

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, was posted at INS Angre, Colaba on security duty. The incident took place at around 7:15 pm on Thursday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent, Mumbai
A Navy sailor was found dead at INS Angre, Mumbai on Thursday
A Navy sailor was found dead at INS Angre, Mumbai on Thursday(Indiannavy.nic.in)
         

A 25-year-old Navy Sailor found dead with bullet injury at the INS Angre naval base on Thursday may have shot himself with his INSAS rifle while on duty, says police.

An accidental death report has been filed and police are investigating the matter further.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, was posted at INS Angre, Colaba on security duty. The incident took place at around 7:15 pm on Thursday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“Yadav was found with bullet injuries, he fired a round from his rifle under his chin,” said a police officer.

Yadav was rushed to naval hospital INHS Asvini, where he was declared brought dead.

“The doctor declared him dead on arrival and a post-mortem will be conducted,” added the police officer.

The reason behind the suspected suicide was unclear.

“No suicide note was found from the spot. The reason behind the suicide is unclear, as we are yet to take the statement of the family members and friends, who are under trauma,” said the police officer quoted above.

Navy, too, has started a parallel investigation to find the cause of death.

INS Angre, is the shore based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. This establishment carries out the duties and functions of the base depot ship for the Command.

tags
top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News