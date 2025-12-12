2,500 pages, 4 charged with murder: Inside Assam SIT's chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death

Nearly three months after singer Zubeen Garg's death, the special investigation team (SIT) of Assam Police criminal investigation department (CID) probing the murder investigation has filed a chargesheet in the case. Guwahati: Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials carrying a trunk that contains statements from nearly 300 individuals related to the Zubeen Garg death case arrive at a court, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The chargesheet, the details of which are yet to be known, comes after the SIT interrogated over 300 people and visited Singapore to collect evidence, according to a separate HT report. The 52-year-old singer, a cultural icon in Assam, died in Singapore on September 19.

Zubeen was in the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF) 2025. So far, seven people have been arrested in the case.

Here is what you need to know about the investigation into the murder case so far:

2,500-page chargesheet: The chargesheet has been submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup on Friday. While the chargesheet runs into 2,500 pages, the documentary evidence submitted to the court runs to over 12,000 pages, Special DGP (CID) MP Gupta said, according to PTI news agency. He said that the chargesheet submitted to the court was in CID case no. 18/2025, the original case registered after around 60 FIRs were received across the state.

Who all are arrested and what are the charges: The seven arrested include Zubeen Garg's band members, his manager, cousin and event organiser. Here is a list of names of those arrested:

- Siddhartha Sharma

- Shyamkanu Mahanta

- Nandeswar Bora

- Prabin Baishya

- Sandipan Garg

The accused in the case face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and some face culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

What CM Himanta said: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the chargesheet "a meticulously done exercise", adding that the charges have been substantiated against the accused with the evidences collected from within the state. "A few individuals have been charged with murder, one has been charged with culpable homicide, and the other two PSOs face other charges... The chargesheet, along with supporting documents, witness examinations, and seizure records, runs to nearly 12,000 pages. It is a meticulously done exercise. Although we have taken documents from Singapore, we have substantiated the case with our own independent records... The chargesheet has been filed in a way that the documents collected in Assam itself is sufficient to prove the charges," he said. He added that the state government will approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court so that the matter can be sent to a fast-track court.

What Singapore said: The Singapore authorities have said that the case is being probed by the SPF. In a statement, released in October, the authorities said that it did not suspect foul play in the case, adding that the findings will be made public upon conclusion of the investigation by the Singapore Police Force.