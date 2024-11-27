25-year-old pilot dies by suicide in Mumbai; boyfriend arrested

A 27-year-old Delhi-based man, Aditya Pandit, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 25-year-old girl friend, Shristi Tuli. Shrishti Tuli allegedly died by suicide. (Representational Image)

Tuli, a pilot by profession, was found dead in Andheri on Monday. According to an Indian Express report, the woman’s family suspects that the accused murdered the Air India pilot and is trying to pass it off as a suicide.

The family, which hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, has alleged public abuse on the part of the accused and said that he even controlled her dietary preferences, not letting her eat non-vegetarian food.

Tuli was found dead in her apartment in Andheri (East) on Monday and the police has said that the initial inquiry points at her boyfriend’s harassment .

The couple allegedly had an argument on Sunday at the women's apartment after which, Pandit left for Delhi. The police probe revealed that the woman called and told him that she was going to commit suicide. The man, who was also preparing for a pilot exam, returned to the apartment and called the key maker after finding the door locked from inside. He got the room opened and allegedly found Tuli unresponsive.

Tuli was taken to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol but was declared dead and the family and the police were given the information.

Aditiya Pandit sent to Police custody

According to the police, Pandit was arrested under section 108 of BNS and was produced in a court after Tuli’s family filed a complaint. He has been sent on a four day police remand. The post-mortem report has indicated that the victim died by suicide.

The couple met each other while training for their commercial pilot licence in Delhi. Tuli completed her training and got a job in Air India, after which she moved to Mumbai in 2023. According to the FIR, the CCTV footage of the day showed Tuli returning home from work on Sunday after which she spoke to her mom on phone and showed no sign of any distress. The FIR said that this indicates to the argument between the couple being the reason for suicide.

Tuli’s last rites were performed on Wednesday in her native Gorakhpur.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290