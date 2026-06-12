A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead and a young woman injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired indiscriminately near Fawwara Chowk (Fountain Chowk) in Haryana’s Hansi town on Thursday morning, police said. The attackers fired around 10 rounds at close range before fleeing, police added. 25-yr-old gym owner shot dead in Hansi; gang rivalry suspected

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kapil Redhu, was a resident of Jind district and ran a gym near Hansi’s Krantikari Chowk. “On Thursday, around 5.30am, Redhu was conducting a morning workout session with a group of clients on the steps outside a row of shops near Fawwara Chowk when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots from close range, hitting Redhu in the head and back. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.

A woman participating in the workout session, identified as Shikha, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar.

Meanwhile, a social media post by a man identifying himself as Hari Boxer—allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang— claimed responsibility for the killing. The post alleged that Redhu was a conspirator in the February 2025 firing incidents in Shekhpura and Dhani Puriya. Police said Redhu was never named as an accused in those cases.

Hansi SP Vinod Kumar said that the matter is under investigation. He added that Kapil was facing four criminal cases—an assault case, two murder cases and a case under the Arms Act. He had been arrested by in all these cases and was out on bail.