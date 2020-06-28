e-paper
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under 'highest level of ISI protection' in Pakistan

26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan

While the Indian intelligence has kept track of Mir, the terrorist has level seven protection, which is normally given to heads of state by the ISI in Pakistan. He underwent plastic surgery after the 26/11 attacks.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:33 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A combination photo of Sajjid Mir shows the terrorist after undergoing plastic surgery (left) post-26/11 and before the procedure (right).
A combination photo of Sajjid Mir shows the terrorist after undergoing plastic surgery (left) post-26/11 and before the procedure (right).(HT Photo)
         

In its annual Country Reports on Terrorism, the United States has accused Islamabad of not prosecuting 2019 Pulwama attack Jaish-e-Mohammed mastermind Masood Azhar and 26/11 Mumbai attack master planner Sajjid Mir aka Majid despite their “widely believed” presence in Pakistan.

While the Imran Khan government continues to deny the presence of these killers in Pakistan, Mir and Azhar live under highest level of ISI protection that country. Sajjid Mir, the handler of American national David Coleman Headley, lives in Garden Villa Housing Society, Adiala Jail Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan or 27, C-Block, Al Faisal Town, Lahore or Ganda Nala area of Lahore in Pakistan.

Carrying a reward of US $5 million on his head, 44-year-old Mir was the man who directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists to take the head shot at Holtzberg couple at Chabad House in Mumbai during the 26/11 massacre. Responsible for security of LeT’s operations chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi till 2010, Mir was not only responsible for recruiting terrorists abroad and training in terror camps in Pakistan but also was part of the ISI’s Indian Mujahideen operation or what was identified as the Karachi project.

While the Indian intelligence has kept track of Mir, the terrorist has level seven protection, which is normally given to heads of state by the ISI in Pakistan. He underwent plastic surgery after the 26/11 attacks.

Similarly, the architect of the 2016 Pathankot air base and 2019 Pulwama attack, Masood Azhar, lies bed-ridden at JeM headquarters at Markaz-e-Usaman-o-Ali, Railway Link Road, in Bhawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province. While Azhar plans the attack against India, the strike is executed by his brother Maulana Rauf Asghar and his team. The veteran terrorist is also known to stay in Madarassa Bilal Habshi, Kotka Imam Shah, Gareha Shah Jahan, P S Mandan, Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) or Madrassa Masjid-e-Luqman, Lakkitajazai Road, Lakkimarwat, KPK.

While Sajjid Mir was declared a global terrorist in 2012, Masood Azhar was declared a global terrorist on May 1, 2019, after much delay with China blocking his designation by the UNSC 1267 committee four times. Azhar continues to remain active as a terror leader of Pakistan but Sajjid Mir has gone below the radar at the instructions of ISI.

26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
