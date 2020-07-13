e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 26-year-old Gujarat man held for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian: Cops

26-year-old Gujarat man held for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian: Cops

Mishra’s arrest came as the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought immediate action against him. Late Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha regarding the video that was going viral.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubham Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made against Agrima Joshua.
Shubham Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made against Agrima Joshua. (@Vadcitypolice/Twitter )
         

A 26-year-old Vadodara resident was arrested on Sunday night following outrage over his video that surfaced on social media where he could be seen hurling abuses at a female stand-up comedian, police said.

Shubham Mishra had on Saturday posted a video on his Instagram account wherein he can be seen passing derogatory remarks against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua and giving her rape threats over her year-old video on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra.

Mishra’s arrest came as the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought immediate action against him. Late Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha regarding the video that was going viral. “The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cyber security to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women,” she said in the letter.

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action against Mishra for uploading and sharing the video. “We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevant section of IPC and IT act,” they wrote on Twitter.

The NCW also took to Twitter to inform about Mishra’s arrest and reassured people about their commitment to safety of women.

“Following @NCWIndia Chairperson @sharmarekha’s letter to #DGPGujarat, Vadodara Police has arrested Shubham Mishra. #NCW hopes this would be a lesson for all those who threaten women online. We are committed towards ensuring safety and security of #women,” the NCW wrote on the microblogging site.

Mishra later took down the video and apologised for the abusive comments he made.

tags
top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In