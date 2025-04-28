Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 12-day NIA custody

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 04:44 PM IST

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on expiry of his 18-day NIA custody amid tight security and with his face covered.

A Delhi court on Monday granted a plea of the National Investigation Agency seeking custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana for 12 more days.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Tahawwur Hussain Rana.(AFP file photo)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Tahawwur Hussain Rana.(AFP file photo)

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on expiry of his 18-day NIA custody amid tight security and with his face covered.

Arguments for the custody were given by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, who represented the NIA in an in-chamber proceeding. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is representing Rana in the case.

During the arguments, the NIA said Rana's custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted that he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago.

Last time, the court had remanded Rana to NIA custody for 18 days, on the expiry of which he was produced for further orders.

In its last order, the judge directed the NIA to conduct a medical examination of Rana every 24 hours and allow him to meet his lawyer every alternate day.

The judge allowed Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and meet his lawyer in the presence of the NIA officials, who would be out of audible distance.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 12-day NIA custody
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On