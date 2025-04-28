26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 12-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on Monday granted a plea of the National Investigation Agency seeking custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana for 12 more days. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Tahawwur Hussain Rana.(AFP file photo)

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on expiry of his 18-day NIA custody amid tight security and with his face covered.

Arguments for the custody were given by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, who represented the NIA in an in-chamber proceeding. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is representing Rana in the case.

During the arguments, the NIA said Rana's custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted that he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago.

Last time, the court had remanded Rana to NIA custody for 18 days, on the expiry of which he was produced for further orders.

In its last order, the judge directed the NIA to conduct a medical examination of Rana every 24 hours and allow him to meet his lawyer every alternate day.

The judge allowed Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and meet his lawyer in the presence of the NIA officials, who would be out of audible distance.