26-year-old man shoots girlfriend dead in Noida after she refuses his marriage proposal

A 25-year-old woman was shot dead by a man in Noida, and the police suspect he killed her after she refused to marry him. Currently, the man is absconding and multiple teams have been formed to nab him, reported news agency PTI on Saturday, November 29. The police team reached the spot and took woman to the hospital upon receiving the information. (HT File)

The incident took place on Friday evening when the accused, Krishna (26), allegedly opened fired at his girlfriend Sonu (25) at her paying guest accommodation in Noida's Phase 2 area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy, "Initial inquiry revealed that Krishna went to the woman's room and shot her due to a dispute between the two."

A police team reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital upon receiving the information. Sonu was declared dead at the hospital, the DCP told PTI.

Worked together at factory

The woman, hailing from Amroha, had previously worked with the suspect, Krishna, at a factory. The two were in a relationship during that time, investigators said. The woman was more recently employed as a domestic worker.

Police sources stated that Krishna, a native of Bihar, had been urging her to marry him. Her refusal is suspected to have led to the shooting, police said.

