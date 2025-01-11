27 booked for holding firearms training: Police

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 27 people affiliated with the Hindu right wing group Sri Rama Sene for conducting firearms training camp without permission in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, officials said on Friday. The camp was held between December 25-29 at the Kashi Lingeshwar temple in Todalbagi village of the district (File photo)

Police said that the camp was held between December 25-29 at the Kashi Lingeshwar temple in Todalbagi village of the district. Officials said that the case was lodged on Thursday based on a complaint filed by Ningappa Shivappa Hugar. The complainant alleged that the group trespassed on the temple land, owned by him and his brother, to organize the event.

“They not only entered the land illegally without permission but also conducted arms training and target practice,” he said in his complaint. “Photos of the event were released on social media, creating fear among the public.”

Bagalkot superintendent of police (SP) Y Amarnath Reddy confirmed that an investigation is underway. “Action was taken after receiving the complaint from the landowner,” he said. Jamkahndi DSP has been instructed to determine whether the guns used were firearms or airguns. The report is awaited.”

The accused have been charged under section 329 (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 30 of the Arms Act which pertains to violation of arms license conditions.

A police officer privy to the development said that weapons training took place on the last day of the camp. “The camp was held between December 25-29 and gun training took place on the last day. Sri Rama Sene claims that 186 youths participated in the event, where they received training in firearms, lathi handling, and other activities.”

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik defended the event, saying that airguns were used during the camp. “Every year, we conduct personality development programs that include rifle training. We train interested youth between 20-30 years of age. This is done to promote values of nationalism and patriotism among the youth,” he said.

The All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) criticised police for their initial inaction and demanded stronger legal action against Sri Rama Sene.

In a letter to the Karnataka director general of police, AILAJ cited a pattern of similar activities by extremist groups, arguing that such actions disrupt communal harmony and incite violence against minorities, Dalits, and progressive thinkers.

“Police should have registered a suo motu case against the organizers, but no action was taken initially. The Bagalkot SP’s statement that a probe is underway is unacceptable,” the association said.

The association highlighted past incidents of violence, such as the murders of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist MM Kalburgi, as evidence of the societal dangers posed by such camps. They called for charges against the organizers under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, as well as sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 189 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS.

“The silence of the police department and the government despite such a serious issue in Bagalkot is condemnable,” it added.