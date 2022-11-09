278 degrees to non-students, overwritten answer sheets: Probe panel report in MP medical results irregularities

Bhopal/Jabalpur: 278 degrees given to people that were never students; overwritten answer sheets; and revaluation when the rules offer none — these are some of the grave findings highlighted by a five-member committee headed by retired Madhya Pradesh high court judge KK Trivedi probing irregularities in results of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

On August 16, 2021, seven petitioners approached the Madhya Pradesh high court seeking an inquiry by an independent agency into what they alleged was “mass scale corruption” in the conduct of the 2018-19 examinations in medical and nursing colleges affiliated with the university. There are 954 private and government medical colleges, nursing colleges and paramedical colleges affiliated with the university in the state.

On October 4, 2021, a bench of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and justice Vishal Dhagat ordered the state government to form a high-level committee headed by a retired judge of the high court, a police officer and three experts to investigate the allegations. The state government formed the committee under Trivedi seven days later.

The committee probed complaints filed by the seven different petitioners in several medical and paramedical colleges and submitted its findings to the court in July, and these are expected to be discussed at the next date of hearing on January 2, 2023.

The report, a copy of which HT has seen, says that the university’s report shows a mismatch between the number of those enrolled in the course, and those that got degrees — in 278 cases . The university took action only “in respect of a few candidates and institutions”, the report says. In most of these instances, according to the report, the mark sheets were issued “in the name of other candidates whereas the enrolment number reflects a different name.”

“From the analysis it is clear that all three, the colleges, the university and the IT agency, have acted hand-in-glove in this mischief. It is unbelievable that in the garb of making corrections to the application form for taking part in the examination, altogether complete changes are made and a person who was not even a student in the college and never shown as admitted and enrolled in the university is permitted to take part in the final examination and go with a degree in his/her hand,” the report said.

Mindlogics Infratech, a private IT company was given the contract for delivering question papers under the university and declaring the results of 2 lakh students.When contacted on the number given on website, no one responded.

The five-member committee also included additional director general of the cyber cell of the state police, Yogesh Deshmukh said the report was submitted and the court will take decision accordingly.

Detailing the modus operandi behind these fraudulent degrees, the report said that colleges apply to the university for minor corrections in examination entry forms. “The university in turn, without conducting any inquiry, solely on the discretion of the authorities of the university, directs the IT agency to reset (re-open) the portal. After the portal is reopened, the entire data relating to the student is changed by the college, except the enrolment number-- even the name, father’s name, gender etc (are changed). Once this change is locked, the system of the IT agency automatically generates the admit card in the name of the fraudulent candidate.”

Other irregularities found by the committee include giving passing marks to students where their answer sheets are overwritten during “revaluation and special revaluation.” The report identified a list of 13 students of different colleges (the report doesn’t have names of the college), who took admission under the NRI quota in MBBS and BDS courses in the 2018-19 academic year. 11 of them failed in the annual examination in 2018, but passed during revaluation, and two more who failed in the revaluation too, were given passing marks in a “special revaluation.” The answer sheets of these students bore evidence of overwriting, the report said.

This is especially interesting because the rules do not allow for a revaluation.

“Surprisingly, it was noted that even though there was no provision of revaluation in the entire scheme of conducting examination as prescribed in Ordinance VI of 2014, not was revaluation done but in some cases special revaluation was also done and the results of such students were declared through a special result committee. This raises a serious question as to why this option of “special revaluation” was not made available for all students when it was granted and executed for a select few which points towards favouritism.”

The report also records former exam controller Vrinda Saxena as admitting that she was pressured to favour some students. The report says: “When a specific question was asked to Dr. Vrinda Saxena, the then Controller of Examination, that whether at any point of time any attempt was made by anyone to manipulate the examination results, she hesitatingly stated that on two occasions such attempts were made and she was asked to favour certain students.” Vrinda Saxena couldn’t be reached for comment despite several calls.

The report has attached two papers that show such requests, one allegedly hand written by TN Dubey, the then Vice Chancellor of the University, and another by registrar JK Gupta.

“The first paper written by the VC Dubey contains five names of students with their roll number and enrollment number and the second, a printed document, the names of seven students. Though it was stated that there was no change made in the results of the aforesaid students , this is enough to demonstrate that the then officials posted in the university were not working honestly and fairly,” said the report.

Dubey said, “This is in the past. The day I left the university on August 15, 2021, I left things behind and don’t want to discuss it.”

Then registrar JK Gupta said, “In fact, action was taken against whistleblowers. I probed the matter first in July2021 and gave a report to the state government with the recommendation to black list the IT company. But I was removed from the postof registrar. I moved the courton July 28, 2021 and was reinstated, so they suspended me. The real culprits went untouched.” Gupta declined to elaborate on his allegations.

Another doctor, Tripti Gupta, said that she was terminated from her position at the university on November 4(2021 or 2022) for raising these issues. “I sent an email to the vice chancellor highlighting the irregularities and was punished for unearthing the truth,” Gupta said.

Vishal Baghel, one of the petitioners in the case said, “This shows the massive corruption and fraud in the university. We are pleading before the court to cancel the degrees of students who received degrees in place of other enrolled students.”

Health expert and Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai said, “What this means is that several unqualified people are roaming around with medical degrees. We have raised this issue many times but it is now on record. The degrees of such students should be cancelled.”

The university vice-chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal said, “The action was taken by the state government, who are responsible for the irregularities. Now, we have strengthened the system and made the system transparent.”

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “We have taken action against people involved in irregularities. More action will follow if directed by the court.”