Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Tamil Nadu: 28-year-old man stabs wife to death in hospital in Karur

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 02:43 am IST

A 28-year-old man fatally stabbed his wife at a Tamil Nadu hospital on Sunday while she was being treated for injuries from his earlier assault. 

A 28-year-old man stabbed his wife to death at Kulithalai government hospital in Tamil Nadu on Sunday while she was undergoing treatment after he had assaulted her a day ago, police said.

The accused has been identified as R Vishruth (28) and the deceased as V Shruthi (27). The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Kulithalai in Karur district, police said. While Shruthi worked as a teacher in a private school, Vishruth was an on-call driver.

“The husband had suspected that his wife was having an affair. They fought on Saturday night in their house and he hit her. She had a nose injury and neighbours had admitted her to the hospital,” Kulithalai deputy superintendent of police, Senthil Kumar said. “We have registered a case based on the doctor’s complaint. Search operations are ongoing. We will catch the accused soon,” he added.

The hospital informed the police that the accused came early morning, took out a knife he was hiding and stabbed her while she was receiving treatment, and fled.

