29-year-old teacher ends life over harassment by two colleagues in Telangana

A 29-year-old teacher at a private school allegedly committed suicide at her house here after being "harassed" by two male colleagues, police said on Sunday. Based on the complaint, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the two teachers, and they were taken into custody, police said.(Representational Image: PTI)

The incident occurred on September 19, and the woman's husband lodged a complaint at Adibatla police station alleging that two teachers at her school were "harassing and behaving indecently" towards her, due to which she hanged herself, they said.

The deceased, a science teacher, hailed from Assam.

The woman's husband, who was in Assam for business, was informed of his wife's death by police.

Her husband, in a complaint lodged on September 20, stated that he and his wife, who had a love marriage eight years ago, moved to Hyderabad from Assam.

The complainant further accused that the duo had been harassing her for the past six months, though he had previously reprimanded them over the phone. However, he alleged that the harassment intensified after he left for Assam on September 15, ultimately leading his wife to take her own life, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the two teachers, and they were taken into custody, police said. Further investigation is on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).