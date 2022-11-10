Home / India News / 2nd Cong MLA joins BJP in Gujarat in 2 days, another likely to follow suit

2nd Cong MLA joins BJP in Gujarat in 2 days, another likely to follow suit

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 09:19 AM IST

Sixteen lawmakers have quit the Congress since December 2017 when it put up its best electoral performance since 1995 in Gujarat

The BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. (Hindustan Times)
The BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. (Hindustan Times)
ByAmit Cowper

Congress lawmaker Bhagwan Barad has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weeks before the assembly elections in the state next month and another party colleague was expected to follow suit on Thursday. Mohansinh Rathwa, a 10-time lawmaker, defected from the Congress to the BJP a day earlier on Tuesday.

Sixteen lawmakers have quit the Congress since December 2017 when it put up its best electoral performance since 1995 in Gujarat, winning 77 out of 182 seats. The Congress’s strength in the state assembly has since reduced to 60 while the BJP’s has gone up to 111 from 99. The BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years.

Barad called himself a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics of development. “Whatever responsibilities the party [BJP] will entrust, I shall fulfil them with utmost sincerity...The entire Ahir community has been associated with me and my family and also other communities,” Barad told journalists after joining the BJP on Wednesday.

In the 2019 by-elections to seven assembly seats, the BJP fielded five former Congress legislators. The BJP won four and the Congress three. Alpesh Thakor, who defected to the BJP after winning the 2017 assembly election, lost to Congress’s Raghu Desai.

In 2020 by-elections to eight seats, BJP fielded six candidates who switched from Congress. The BJP won all eight seats. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who was the Congress’s working president, also joined the BJP earlier this year and is likely to contest his first assembly election.

In August 2017, 14 Congress lawmakers switched to the BJP months ahead of the assembly elections that year.

Yamal Vyas, a BJP spokesperson, said they did has not approached any Congress legislators to join the party. “These Congressmen were unhappy and upset with the party’s antipathy and its disinterest towards Gujarat and those who wanted to contribute towards the development of the state. The BJP has given no assurance of any kind to any of the Congress leaders who have joined us.”

The BJP seeks to improve its chances in Gujarat’s tribal areas with Rathwa’s induction. Gujarat’s Cabinet includes tribal ministers like Naresh Patel, Jitu Chaudhary, who also defected from the Congress. Twenty-seven assembly seats are reserved for tribals in Gujarat. In 2017, the Congress won 15 of them and the BJP nine.

Manish Doshi, the Gujarat Congress spokesperson, asked what did not their party give to the defectors. “Despite getting positions and privileges, the legislators defected. What can you expect from them? Obviously what we could not give them were ministerial berths.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out