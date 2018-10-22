Low intensity quake rocks Himachal’s Kinnaur, no loss of life reported so far

A low-intensity quake measuring 3.0 on Richter scale shook parts of tribal Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. However, no loss of life and property was reported from anywhere.

The tremor at 9.11 am lasted nearly 45 seconds while an aftershock was recorded at 9: 15 am. The epicentere of the quake was in Kinnaur district, bordering China at a depth of five km below the earth’s surface, the local meteorological office in Shimla said.

This is the third time this year that an earthquake hit Kinnaur which is in a high seismic zone. Two mild earthquakes had hit the district on May 21 and May 25. Kinnaur falls in the seismic zone 4 and 5. In the last 50 years Kinnaur region has been hit by the earthquakes of more than 4 intensity on the Richter scale 12 times.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 12:23 IST