3 Assam men arrested for rape of girl in hotel

SILCHAR: Three men have been arrested in Assam’s Silchar on charges of raping a girl in a hotel on November 9, police said on Friday. Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das said a case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station based on the complaint filed by the rape survivor (Shutterstock)

Cachar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Partha Pratim Das said a case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station based on the complaint filed by the rape survivor.

Police said she was friends with one of the three accused and went to the hotel with him for a party.

“She said she went to the hotel room for a party, but at one point, her alleged boyfriend and two of his companions dragged her into a room, where she was raped,” a police officer said.

The incident took place on the evening of November 9, and the accused were arrested on Thursday.

They have been identified as Swarup Das (26), Rahul Das (31) and Abhishek Roy (24), residents of Silchar’s Rongpur area, police said.

Das said a case was registered under sections 64(1) (rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 74 (using criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 76 (criminal force with intent to disrobe), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Additionally, sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (non-penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked, the SSP said.

“We are investigating the matter and the statements of both the victim and the accused have been recorded,” he added.