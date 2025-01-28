Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Assam Rifles personnel die due to suspected food poisoning in Manipur

ByThomas Ngangom
Jan 28, 2025 09:59 PM IST

A doctor at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences said the soldiers were brought in with symptoms of food poisoning

IMPHAL: Three Assam Rifles personnel stationed at Leimaram Waroiching in Kangpokpi district of Manipur have died due to suspected food poisoning, officials said on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Monday
The Assam Rifles personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Monday

Officials said the three were among the five personnel who were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Monday following food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting.

The three have been identified as Lance Naik Rama Shankar, 59, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, Havildar Umesh Kumar, 49, a resident of Buxar district in Bihar, and Warrant Officer (GD) Phoolchand, 56, from Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Shankar died on Monday while Kumar and Phoolchand died in the early hours of Tuesday. Their bodies will be sent to their family after post-mortem.

The two other personnel, Rifleman Ghanashyam Singh, 48, from Atrarson Village, Chhapra district in Bihar, and Naib Subedar (GD) Gagan Singh, 59, from Haridwar district in Uttarakhand, are reported to be out of danger, the hospital said.

A doctor at the hospital said the soldiers were brought in with symptoms of food poisoning but declined to comment on the cause of death till the autopsy report comes in.

A Manipur police officer said they have asked the paramilitary force to hand over bottles of liquor consumed by the soldiers.

An AR officer rejected suggestions that the deaths could be linked to spurious liquor, underlining that it was a suspected case of food poisoning. He said the five were rushed to hospital on Monday after complaining of chest pain and vomiting.

Police have registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On