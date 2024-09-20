3 BSF jawans killed, dozens injured in bus accident in Kashmir’s Budgam

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and 32 others injured on Friday after a bus carrying them skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Six BSF personnel are in critical condition and have been shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention (X/BSFODISHA/Representative Image)

The bus, which was engaged in election duty, was carrying a total of 35 BSF personnel when it met with the accident in the Brell Waterhail area of Central Kashmir.

Six of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, reported news agency ANI.

A civilian driver was also injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates