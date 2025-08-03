Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 children among 11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda

ByRohit Kumar Singh
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 12:48 pm IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased

Lucknow: Eleven people, including three children, were killed and four others injured after a four-wheeler lost control and fell into the Saryu Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, police said.

11 killed as vehicle with devotees falls into Saryu canal in UP's Gonda
11 killed as vehicle with devotees falls into Saryu canal in UP's Gonda

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The vehicle, carrying 15 people, was on its way to the Pirthvinath Temple when the accident occurred near the Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road in Gonda.

Local residents informed the police. The bodies were recovered from the canal, and the deceased have been identified.

CM Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed district administration officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured at the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 3 children among 11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On