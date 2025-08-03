3 children among 11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda

Lucknow: Eleven people, including three children, were killed and four others injured after a four-wheeler lost control and fell into the Saryu Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, police said. 11 killed as vehicle with devotees falls into Saryu canal in UP's Gonda

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The vehicle, carrying 15 people, was on its way to the Pirthvinath Temple when the accident occurred near the Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road in Gonda.

Local residents informed the police. The bodies were recovered from the canal, and the deceased have been identified.

CM Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed district administration officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured at the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.