3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested three workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in connection with the murder of a Muslim League activist in Malappuram district. Mohammad Sameer (26) was stabbed by a group of people in Keezatoor on Wednesday night and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, police said.

The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing. The Muslim League, on the other hand alleged that it was a well-planned and well-executed murder. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also said it was a political murder and asked the CPI (M) to dump its “politics of dagger”.

The League said after the local body polls tension was prevailing in the area and the party made several complaints to the police but they failed to take action. “Sameer was threatened several times by CPI (M) workers. It is sad after the cold-blooded murder, the CPI (M) disowned responsibility saying some personal issues had led to the murder,” said Vallikunnu MLA P Abdul Hameed. The League has observed a shutdown in Manjeri and surrounding areas to protest against the murder.

But the CPI (M) refuted the charges saying the incident was a fallout of a rivalry between two families and the party had nothing to do with the crime. The police are keeping strict vigil in the area to avert further escalation of violence.