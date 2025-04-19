Menu Explore
3 dead, 3 injured, 1 missing as two cars collide in Gujrat's Rajkot, burst into flames

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 09:09 PM IST

The incident took place near Sardhar village along the state highway connecting Rajkot to Bhavnagar.

Three persons were charred to death after a car with eight occupants burst into flames following a collision with another four-wheeler in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Saturday evening, a police official said.

A car catches fire after colliding with another car in an accident on the Sardhar-Bhadla road near Rajkot, Saturday, April 19, 2025.(PTI)
A car catches fire after colliding with another car in an accident on the Sardhar-Bhadla road near Rajkot, Saturday, April 19, 2025.(PTI)

Three people are severely injured, while a three-year-old girl is missing, the official added.

The incident took place near Sardhar village along the state highway connecting Rajkot to Bhavnagar, the Aji Dham police station official said, adding both cars involved in the head-on collision were damaged in the fire.

"Three persons died on the spot, while three others were rescued with severe burn injuries. They have been admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital. The deceased were identified as Niruben Makwana (35), Himanshi Sarvaiya (22), and Meet Sakariya (12). Hetavi Makwana (3) is missing," he said.

