e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 3 Delhi Jal Board staff test Covid-19 positive, water utility’s office to be shut for 2 days

3 Delhi Jal Board staff test Covid-19 positive, water utility’s office to be shut for 2 days

To curb the spread of the highly contagious infection, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex-- the headquarters of the DJB will remain closed from the second half of Thursday to Saturday, according to an official statement.

delhi Updated: May 28, 2020 20:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On May 17, a DJB staff member was found coronavirus positive, following which the water utility placed ten of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine. (Image used for representation).
On May 17, a DJB staff member was found coronavirus positive, following which the water utility placed ten of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees posted at its headquarters in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh have been detected Covid-19 positive, according to DJB officials. After the three employees tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the second floor of the DJB’s office will be shut till May 30 for sanitisation.

To curb the spread of the highly contagious infection, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex-- the headquarters of the DJB will remain closed from the second half of Thursday to Saturday, according to an official statement.

In an order, Paras Ram, Director (administration and personnel), DJB, said the floor will be sealed from the second half of Thursday till May 30.

The civic body’s officials have also been directed to get the entire headquarters sanitised immediately.

On May 17, a DJB staff member was found coronavirus positive, following which the water utility placed ten of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine.

India’s Covid-19 count reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.

Delhi’s count of coronavirus positive cases currently stands at 15,257, which includes 7,264 patients who have recovered from the deadly infection.

tags
top news
‘On China border row, New Delhi won’t compromise on national security’: MEA
‘On China border row, New Delhi won’t compromise on national security’: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for Covid-19
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
Pak diplomat accused of trafficking sets up diplomatic row with Zimbabwe: Report
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In