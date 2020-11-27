e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

The three persons have been identified to be cultivators belonging to Athagarh in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bhubaneswar
Three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of Odisha Assembly
Three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of Odisha Assembly(AP Photo)
         

Four days after a couple from Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly building here, three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of the same structure.

The three persons have been identified to be cultivators belonging to Athagarh in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said.

They were, however, rescued by security personnel present in front of the Assembly, before they lit matchsticks. They had already poured kerosene on themselves, the police said.

Also Read: Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi

The farmers who were whisked away from the spot by the police said that they had attempted the “extreme step” over alleged irregularities in cooperative bank loans.

“Some persons have fraudulently taken loans from the District Cooperative Bank of Athagarh branch in our names.

Though we have not actually availed the loans, the bank forced us to repay the loan amount,” they alleged.

Several farmers in Athagarh on Wednesday had staged a demonstration alleging loan scam in the Cuttack District Central Cooperative Bank.

They had alleged that money to the tune of over Rs 1 crore was misappropriated from the bank accounts of several people in the district.

Also Read: Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

The incident has brought to the fore the issue of security near the Assembly building.

This was the second such incident in a week when people came near the Assembly gate and attempted self- immolation.

On Tuesday, a couple from Nayagarh had made a similar attempt seeking justice over the alleged kidnapping and murder of their five-year-old daughter.

A senior police officer looking after the security of the Assembly building said, “We cannot stop people from walking on the road in front of the Assembly building.

However, the farmers were rescued due to the alertness of the personnel deployed near the building,” he said.

tags
top news
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In