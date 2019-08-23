3 held in MP terror fund case

india

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested three suspects in Satna in connection with a terror funding case linked to Pakistan, the police said.

The arrested men are Balram Singh, 26, Sunil Singh, 24, and Shubham Tiwari, 25 — all residents of Satna.

Riyaz Iqbal, superintendent of police, Satna district, said, “The arrested persons carried out transactions using different accounts linked to Pakistan and were also in touch with people in Pakistan through audio and video calls made using social media applications.”

He claimed, Balram Singh was arrested in February 2017 for allegedly running an espionage ring with links to Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence , the police said.

Iqbal said, “The Satna crime branch detained five people on Wednesday. Three of them were arrested by ATS on the basis of some evidence, while police are interrogating the remaining two.”

