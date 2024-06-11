3 held over attack on BJP workers in Boliyar

Three people were arrested on Monday in Boliyar, near Mangaluru, after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were stabbed and another assaulted while they were celebrating the swearing-in of the NDA-led government on Sunday, a police officer familiar with the matter said. Three people were arrested on Monday on the basis on CCTV footage. Meanwhile, additional security measures have been implemented in Boliyar to prevent further incidents. (File photo)

According to the officer, the incident took place when the BJP workers were shouting slogans in front of Boliyar mosque during their procession.

The injured workers have been identified as Harish (41), son of Mutappa Poojary from Innoli, and Nandakumar (24), son of Kotiyappa from Innoli Padavu. The third BJP supporter, Krishna Kumar (36) from Innoli, was beaten by the mob.

Konaje police inspector Ravindra Kumar said: “The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm, about 200 metres from the Boliyar mosque. The BJP workers took out a procession at around 8.15 pm to celebrate Modi’s swearing-in. On their way back, three BJP workers on a scooter allegedly stopped in front of the mosque to raise slogans. A mob of 15-20 people attacked them with machetes.”

Harish and Nandakumar, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Deralakatte private hospital.

Kumar said that three people were arrested on Monday on the basis on CCTV footage. Meanwhile, additional security measures have been implemented in Boliyar to prevent further incidents.

He said that a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapon), and 307 (attempt to murder). “We have arrested three accused, interrogated them, and deployed additional police forces in Boliyar. The situation is now peaceful. The injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city,” he added.

Following the incident, district incharge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that strict action will be taken against the “aggressors” after the investigation is completed.

Targeting the Congress government over the incident, Karnataka BJP in a post on ‘X’ said, “It feels like the Thuglak era is back in Karnataka, where shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” is no longer safe. The growing hatred for Bharath under @siddaramaiah is deeply alarming.”

“BJP workers Harish Anchan and Nandakumar, who were celebrating PM Modi’s electoral victory and shouting “Bharath Mata ki Jai” in Mangaluru, were brutally stabbed by Aboobakkar, Bashir, Siddik, Monu, and 20 others. This heinous act highlights the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Karnataka under the Congress government,” it said.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in the state, the BJP said: “The rise in violent incidents and unchecked aggression is creating an atmosphere of fear and instability. This is a stark reminder of the increasing violence and chaos, underscoring the urgent need for stronger governance and security measures to protect citizens and maintain peace.

With PTI inputs