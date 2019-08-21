3 Indian Air Force personnel killed as truck falls off hill in Rajasthan’s Barmer

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:14 IST

Three personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed and three seriously injured on Wednesday when the truck they were travelling in fell off a hill in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, officials said.

Barmer’s superintendent of police Shivraj Meena confirmed the accident.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in Chohtan block of Barmer when the truck carrying eight IAF personnel was getting down from a hill-top. The truck’s lost its balance and fell off the hill.

Police identified the dead as Ashok Kumar, Rawat and Sherppa and the injured as Maniram, Arun Kumar and Heman Prasad.

They said the injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. IAF officials were informed about the accident.

