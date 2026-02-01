3 Jaish terrorists holed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar for 2 weeks, search continues

Security forces on Sunday resumed a cordon-and-search operation in the snow-covered Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists believed to be hiding in the area after a brief gun battle. Security has been stepped up in surrounding areas, with Village Defence Guards (VDGs) placed on operational alert. (Representational image) (AFP)

Officials said the operation was restarted after forces maintained a night-long cordon in the region.

“The search operation has been resumed this morning after a night-long cordon. The operation to track down holed-up terrorists is underway,” a senior official told news agency PTI.

Vigil tightened in nearby areas Security has been stepped up in surrounding areas, with Village Defence Guards (VDGs) placed on operational alert to ensure heightened vigilance against any terrorist movement.

Officials said the terrorists are constantly shifting locations to avoid capture and are currently on the run.

“They are continuously changing their hideouts,” the official said. “Efforts are being made to hunt them down.”

Security agencies are also monitoring individuals suspected of providing food or shelter to the terrorists.

Gunfight and drone surveillance The operation has been continuing for the past several days.

The gunfight began when army troops re-established contact with the terrorists in the Dolgam area of Kishtwar district early Saturday, officials said.

One terrorist is believed to have been injured during the encounter. Reports said drone footage showed bloodstains at the site.

This was the fourth time in the past two weeks that forces have established contact with terrorists in the area.

Multi-agency operation underway The operation has been continuing for several days and involves a joint team of the Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The forces are using drones and helicopters to monitor the snowbound, high-altitude Chatroo–Dolgam–Dichhar belt. Sniffer dogs were also deployed from Saturday to strengthen the search effort.

Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended since Friday within a six-kilometre radius covering Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo, in view of the ongoing operation.

Kishtwar district has witnessed six encounters in the past seven months as security forces continue their crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorist groups operating in the region, which borders Doda and Udhampur districts.

(With PTI inputs)