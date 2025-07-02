3 kanwariyas killed after truck overturns on Rishikesh-Chamba highway

Dehradun: Three Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured after a truck carrying 18 pilgrims overturned near Khedi on the Rishikesh-Chamba highway in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, police said. A truck carrying 18 pilgrims overturned near Khedi on the Rishikesh-Chamba highway in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning (Representative photo)

The truck, travelling from Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr to Dharali (18 km before Gangotri Dham) in Uttarkashi, overturned approximately 42 km from Rishikesh around 10 am.

“As the truck overturned, the victims were trapped under the vehicle. We used multiple JCBs to rescue them. Three Kanwariyas died at the accident spot,” Tehri Garhwal district magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said.

Four of the injured Kanwariyas were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, while others were admitted to a hospital in Narendra Nagar. “Rescue teams, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), carried out the relief and rescue operation,” Khandelwal added.

Police are yet to determine the exact cause of the accident. However, survivors informed authorities that the truck’s brakes failed while navigating a turn. “For now, we can’t say for certain what caused the accident. The vehicle overturned on the edge of the road, and a crash barrier prevented it from plunging into the gorge. The injured individuals told me that the brakes failed,” the DM said.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been released by the police.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the Kanwar pilgrims who lost their lives in the tragic accident.