3 Kashmiri youth arrested on LoC while infiltrating

Three Kashmiri men in their 20s, who had allegedly crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last year, have been arrested while infiltrating into frontier district of Kupwara on the Line of Control, officials said on Monday.

They said the three were captured by army in Teetwal area of Karnah in Kupwara on Saturday night and were then handed over to police. Army spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed the development.

“The three, in their early 20s, had crossed LoC last year from neighbouring Bandipora district where they all lived,” said Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, Kupwara’s superintendent of police (SP).

The SP said they were apprehended by the army while crossing the LoC. “They might have crossed for arms training but no weapons were recovered from them while returning. They are in remand and we are investigating,” he said.

The three were identified as Wakeel Ahmad Dar, Sajjad Ahmad Khawaja and Mohd Shafi Bhat, all residents of Bankoot in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

When militancy erupted in the state in 1989, droves of young Kashmiri men used to cross the Line of Control particularly through north Kashmir to get arms training. By the mid-1990s, the number reduced after more soldiers were deployed to seal infiltration points and a simultaneous crackdown by security forces on militants. Installation of a fence at the turn of the century curtailed crossover and infiltration to a large extent but could not stop it completely.

On August 26, four newly-enlisted militants allegedly trying to cross into PoK were held while their three guides escaped in north Kashmir’s Kalaroos area of Kupwara. The four, in their early 20s and residents of Handwara, were held after army was tipped off the plans of three Al Badr militants to guide the four across the LoC. The army, in a joint operation with police, had laid an ambush and trapped them.

It has been learnt that there are approximately 325 militants operating in Kashmir valley, around 200 of them are locals.

Ceasefire violation in Karnah

Meanwhile, late on Sunday evening Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the LoC with heavy shelling in Karnah sector of Kupwara injuring a man, officials said.

They said heavy shelling started on Indian posts in Amroho and Tadd areas on Sunday evening and it continued till 5 in the morning on Monday.

“The Indian Army retaliated and the exchange continued till morning. A man was injured, while there were some minor damages to 20 houses due to the shelling,” said Kupwara SP.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 19:04 IST