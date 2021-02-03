3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway
Three persons were killed and six others were injured in a road mishap on the Agra - Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Wednesday.
The incident took place when a truck after running over two employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, was trying to escape when it rammed into a bus.
The truck driver died on the spot. The truck was coming from Rajasthan and was heading to Bihar.
The bus that was set forth into motion by the truck, further collided with an Innova belonging to the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, parked nearby.
The six injured include three from the bus and the other three from the Innova.
On receiving the information, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot.
The accident occurred within 163 km of the Talgram police station limits.
The police is engaged in identifying the deceased truck driver. The injured have been sent to the Saifai Medical College and hospital for treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt sends notice to Twitter for violating Indian law by unblocking accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5
- The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt reopened sporting complexes, swimming pools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt has the power to deport illegal foreign nationals: MHA
- "Central Government has been vested with powers under sections 3(2)(e) and 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to detain and deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country," said Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, while responding to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai's query.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest nation to reach 4 mn Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No summons issued’: MHA denies sending notices over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India dismisses support of farmers’ protest by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox