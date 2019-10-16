e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

3 member ED team reaches Tihar to grill P Chidambaram in INX Media case

Nalini and Karti Chidambaram, the wife and son of the Congress leader, too reached the jail premises ahead of the interrogation process.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Former union minister P Chidambaram
Former union minister P Chidambaram(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The three-member team of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrived at Tihar jail on Wednesday morning to interrogate former union minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, before taking a final call on his arrest.

Nalini and Karti Chidambaram, the wife and son of the Congress leader, too reached the jail premises ahead of the interrogation process.

Officers of ED who arrived at Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambram are Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain.

This came after a special court here on Tuesday allowed the law enforcement agency to grill Chidambaram for 30 minutes in connection with the matter.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had allowed the ED to interrogate the Congress leader and arrest him if deemed necessary.

The court had also directed Tihar Jail authorities to make necessary arrangements and provide a secure place to interrogate Chidambaram in the prison.

The special judge gave the directions based on a plea filed by the ED seeking permission to arrest the senior Congress leader in the case.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the application moved by the lawyer of Chidambaram challenging the court’s earlier order of the production of the senior Congress leader.

In his application, Chidambaram had stated that a warrant issued on Friday for seeking his production for arrest and remand for investigation was illegal and contrary to the rules.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand is slated to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:03 IST

tags
top news
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
India ranked 102 in Global Hunger Index, 8 places behind Pakistan
India ranked 102 in Global Hunger Index, 8 places behind Pakistan
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
MP minister promises to make state roads like ‘Hema Malini’s cheeks’
MP minister promises to make state roads like ‘Hema Malini’s cheeks’
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersNeena GuptaPriyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanArvind KejriwalWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3
don't miss
latest news
India News