3 men who claimed they were joining terrorists arrested in Kashmir

3 men who claimed they were joining terrorists arrested in Kashmir

Security forces launched an operation after the men whose pictures holding AK-47 rifles went viral on social media, were traced in the forests of Lolab Valley, a police spokesman said.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The youths were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.
The youths were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.(HT File Photo)
         

Three young men who declared that they were joining a terror group were arrested Thursday after a brief operation by security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said the three young men had claimed that they had joined the terrorists.

“The trio were identified as Aabid Hussain Wani son of Gulzar Ahmad resident of Lalpora, Zakir Rafiq Bhat son of Abdul Rashid resident of Lalpora and Javid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Thayan Kalaroos,” the police spokesman said adding that prompt contact tracing revealed their presence in the forest area of Gungbugh area of Lolab.

A joint security team of the police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. “During the search operation they (youth) started firing on the search party. However, repeated announcements were made to persuade them to surrender and after a brief shootout all the three were apprehended alive during the operation. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that these three were in contact with their handlers across PoK via social media, who motivated them to pick arms.

“The swift intervention of police and security forces not only led to their prompt tracing but also in saving the precious lives of these misguided youths,” the police spokesman said.

