IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
india news

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

Such international travellers who test positive are kept in special isolation ward, till such time they test negative. The contacts of such cases are also kept under institutional quarantine, till such time they test negative.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:01 PM IST

Three new variants of Covid-19, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported so far in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.

On whether the people who have been infected once could get re-infected by the new virus strain,Choubey said as per World Health Organization, in the three countries where the pandemic is being driven by the variant mutants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the South African and Brazilian variants have the potential to reinfect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Recognizing that the mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 are driving the pandemic in countries of their origin, namely United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, Government of India has revised its guidelines for international travel to minimize the risk of importation and further spread of these mutant variants in India, he said.

A genomic consortium of 10 regional laboratories with National Center for Disease Control as the apex laboratory has been established to perform genomic sequencing of the samples from positive travellers and 5 per cent of the positive test samples from the community.

Such international travellers who test positive are kept in special isolation ward, till such time they test negative. The contacts of such cases are also kept under institutional quarantine, till such time they test negative.

"No case of re-infection by mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported from India so far," the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
As on March 4, 2021, a total 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.
india news

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Such international travellers who test positive are kept in special isolation ward, till such time they test negative. The contacts of such cases are also kept under institutional quarantine, till such time they test negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President J.P Nadda.(ANI)
BJP National President J.P Nadda.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
india news

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:52 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April as part of his government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies to unlock new opportunities across the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The Indian delegation was headed by Jal Shakti Ministry secretary Pankaj Kumar, while senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar led the Bangladeshi side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
People flout Covid norms at Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Health minister Rajesh Tope has recently said that lockdown is not an answer to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.(Reuters)
The cost of the 10 crore doses would be borne by the health ministry under the budgetary allocation for the purpose.(Reuters)
india news

Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order on behalf of the Union health ministry on March 12 in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based SII.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 cases showing upward trajectory after February 2, 2021: Government

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:25 PM IST
In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said an epidemiological comparison is always made for the corresponding period of previous years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee also suggested the Department of Justice in the law ministry to request all stakeholders, including high court collegiums, to expedite the process of initiation of recommendations so that appointments are not delayed. (PTI)
The committee also suggested the Department of Justice in the law ministry to request all stakeholders, including high court collegiums, to expedite the process of initiation of recommendations so that appointments are not delayed. (PTI)
india news

Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The committee said there are still a large number of vacancies of judges in the high courts, and it "strongly recommends" that the vacant positions be filled up immediately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker sanitises the baggage of passengers at a station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker sanitises the baggage of passengers at a station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case tally nears 2k-mark, Maharashtra sees 17,864 cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
In Mumbai, 15,263 people are actively infected with Covid-19, BMC data revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments in the bill have been made after studying global practices and wide consultation within the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lokpal has also apprised the committee that it has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take necessary action to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.(AFP)
Lokpal has also apprised the committee that it has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take necessary action to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.(AFP)
india news

Parliamentary panel asks Centre to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The Lokpal has informed the committee that it received requests for reconsideration of its orders, but the same were not considered as it does not have statutory powers to review an order passed by it, the panel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the ECI, the last date for filing nominations for all the by-polls is March 30, 2021, while the counting of votes would be done on May 2, 2021.(PTI)
According to the ECI, the last date for filing nominations for all the by-polls is March 30, 2021, while the counting of votes would be done on May 2, 2021.(PTI)
india news

By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The 14 legislative assembly constituencies are Sahara, Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Basavakalyan, Maski, Morva Hadaf, Madhupur, Damoh, Pandharpur, Serchhip, Noksen, Pipili, Salt and Nagarjuna Sagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Ministry of Health along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has conducted the study 'India State-level Disease Burden Initiative'. (Representative Image)(AP)
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Ministry of Health along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has conducted the study 'India State-level Disease Burden Initiative'. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:21 PM IST
He was responding to a question on whether the government has undertaken any study about the ill effects caused by pollution on asthma patients, lungs of children and pregnant women in the country during the last three months of year 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. (PTI)
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. (PTI)
india news

Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:10 PM IST
It is also questioning a police official attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal
india news

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Badal is the second senior Punjab politician to have tested positive over the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP